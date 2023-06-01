scorecardresearch
KAL Airways case: Delhi HC orders SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 cr

KAL Airways case: Delhi HC orders SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 cr

The order was passed over SpiceJet's failure to pay Rs 75 crore by May as per earlier Supreme Court order

KAL Airways case: Delhi High Court orders SpiceJet to pay Rs 380 cr

Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered SpiceJet Ltd to deposit Rs 380-crore interest dues in KAL Airways case.

The order was passed over SpiceJet's failure to pay Rs 75 crore by May as per earlier Supreme Court order.

KAL Airways is controlled by Kalanithi Maran.

"SpiceJet is already in discussions with Kalanithi Maran and his firm for comprehensive settlement. Confident of resolving the same mutually as we have already paid the entire principal amount of Rs 578 crore earlier awarded by the Arbitral Tribunal," said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

Published on: Jun 01, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
