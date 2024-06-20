scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
This top wire and cable maker in India is losing Rs 8 crore a day over a wage row

Feedback

This top wire and cable maker in India is losing Rs 8 crore a day over a wage row

The strike stems from demands for higher wages and other issues, which KEI Industries management describes as "completely unwarranted." The company is actively negotiating with labor contractors and workers to resolve the situation.

For the March quarter, KEI Industries reported domestic institutional wire and cable sales of ₹676 crore, nearly flat compared to ₹692 crore in the same period last year. For the March quarter, KEI Industries reported domestic institutional wire and cable sales of ₹676 crore, nearly flat compared to ₹692 crore in the same period last year.

KEI Industries Ltd., a leading wire and cable manufacturer in India, announced on Wednesday that a labor strike has partially halted production at its Rakholi and Chinchpada plants in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The company estimates a daily production loss of ₹8 crore due to the strike. However, all assets are insured, according to the exchange filing.

Related Articles

The strike stems from demands for higher wages and other issues, which KEI Industries management describes as "completely unwarranted." The company is actively negotiating with labor contractors and workers to resolve the situation.

The Chinchpada facility, which saw a capital expenditure of ₹84 crore in the 2024 financial year, is particularly affected. KEI Industries had planned an additional ₹65 crore investment to increase capacity for wire and cable production.

For the March quarter, KEI Industries reported domestic institutional wire and cable sales of ₹676 crore, nearly flat compared to ₹692 crore in the same period last year. The impact of the strike on these figures is yet unclear.

The disruption at Rakholi and Chinchpada highlights the ongoing labor issues that could potentially affect KEI Industries' future production and financial performance.

Published on: Jun 20, 2024, 9:01 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI Industries Ltd