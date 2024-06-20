Stocks in news: PNB Housing, BHEL, Indus Towers, DMart, Info Edge, Brigade and KEI Ind

Indian benchmark indices saw some profit booking in the fag-end of the session on Wednesday after scaling new highs to end the session on a mixed note. BSE Sensex added merely 36.45 points, or 0.05 per cent to settle at 77,337.59. NSE's Nifty50 index dropped 41.90 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end the session at 23,516. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 20, 2024:

PNB Housing Finance: Asia Opportunities Fund, General Atlantic is likely to sell 1.08 crore equity shares or 4.2 per cent stake in housing finance player through block deals on Thursday amounting to Rs 830 crore, according to media reports. The floor price has been set at Rs 773, an 8 per cent discount to the last close of Rs 840.

Indus Towers: The telecom infra firm has released the pledge on 17.98 per cent of shares held by Vodafone promoters in Indus Towers on June 18 to allow them to execute the sale of these shares.

Avenue Supermarts: The operating company of D-Mart has opened a new store at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. With this, the total number of stores stands at 369 as of now.

BHEL: Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi has assumed the post of Director (Finance) at BHEL on June 19 and will hold office until his superannuation in 2028. Dwivedi has been designated as Chief Financial Officer of the company, replacing Shri Koppu Sadashiv Murthy.

Info Edge (India): Allcheckdeals India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the internet company, has agreed to invest Rs 1 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, NewInc Internet Services. NewInc is in the business of providing internet, computer, and electronics data processing services.

Brigade Group: The real estate company announced it would develop a third tower of the World Trade Center (WTC) at Infopark Kochi. The company signed a land lease agreement on June 19 for the Rs 150-crore project.

KEI Industries: The cable firm's operations at Rakholi and Chinchpada plants have been partially affected due to a strike, beginning on June 19. It noted that there are no strikes at its other plants and that they are in discussion with labor contractors and workers to resolve the issue.

Gokaldas Exports: The textile firm has agreed to invest in BRFL Textiles by subscribing through optionally convertible debentures. In its first tranche, the company will subscribe for Rs 50 crores, with the remaining OCDs worth up to Rs 300 crores to be subscribed in multiple tranches.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain company has signed a license agreement for a Lemon Tree Hotel in Morbi, Gujarat. The property is expected to open in FY29.

Sapphire Foods: The director board quick service restaurant company has approved the split of existing equity shares of the company from 1 equity share into 5 equity shares.

SPS Finquest: The shadow lender has received approval from the RBI for the proposed acquisition of 41,62,092 equity shares by its promoter, Sandeep Shah, along with Sanrina Consultancy, a promoter group company. The company has also requested the delisting of its equity share capital from the BSE.

Gensol Engineering: The company received the second tranche under the greenshoe option allotment of 250 MW/500 MWh from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. This was for a standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) project to reach 500 MW/1000 MWh. The project will generate a total revenue of Rs 2,685 crore.

Polytex India: The Reserve Bank of India has cancelled the company's certificate of registration to carry on the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution.