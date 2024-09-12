Kenyan aviation union workers end protest against Adani's proposed takeover of main airport: Report

The protest by Kenya Aviation Workers Union against the Adani Group’s planned deal to take over Kenya’s main international airport ended after they were assured by the government that the plan will only proceed with the union's approval.

According to a Reuters report, Francis Atwoli, secretary general of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions, said the government and the Kenya Aviation Workers Union had agreed to review the proposals' documents within 10 days and should any agreement proceed, the union must approve it

Workers were blowing plastic trumpets and chanting “Adani must go” on September 11 morning. Footage on local broadcaster Citizen TV also showed police officers hitting protesters. The strike caused flight delays and cancellations for both incoming and outgoing passengers, as per Kenya Airways.

Kenya Airport Workers Union claimed that the deal would lead to job losses and “inferior terms and conditions of service” for those who will remain.

The Kenyan government wants to modernise the airport that it says has been operating above capacity but clarified that it is not up for sale. It said that no decision has been made on whether the proposed deal on a public-private partnership will go ahead.

Adani’s plan to run the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya had hit a roadblock after the Kenya’s top court temporarily put a stop to it. According to a report in Financial Times, Kenya’s High Court temporarily halted moves to transfer the management of Nairobi’s main airport to Adani Group, that was focussing on its expansion efforts overseas.

