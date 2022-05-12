Knight Riders acquire Abu Dhabi franchise in T20 League

Knight Riders Group have acquired the rights to own and operate a franchise in the UAE's upcoming T20 league based in Abu Dhabi. The franchise will be named Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

The UAE’s T20 League is Emirates Cricket Board’s sanctioned, flagship professional T20 League.

In a statement released by the UAE’s T20 League, the Bollywood star and entrepreneur Shahrukh Khan has said, “For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the UAE. We are excited about becoming part of UAE’s T20 League, which no doubt will become hugely successful.”

The Knight Riders group has acquired the rights to own and operate the Abu Dhabi franchise and will set up Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) as an integral part of the UAE’s flagship T20 league, the company statement said.

The Knight Riders group, which is led by Shah Rukh Khan with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta as co-owners, established Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2008 in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Knight Riders became owners of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2015. Recently, the Knight Riders group made a significant investment in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA and intends to set up a franchise in the greater Los Angeles area.

“The commitment to grow the T20 format and the expertise gathered by the Knight Riders Group, through their involvement in franchise cricket across the world, is undisputed. We are exceptionally pleased with their foresight to join forces with the UAE’s T20 League and firmly believe it will elevate the reputation, and professionalism of the League throughout the cricket community,” said Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE’s T20 League Chairman.

The UAE’s T20 League is a professional franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament with 6 franchise teams competing in a 34-match event.

“We are pleased with the association of the Knight Riders Group with the League as a franchise team owner, we are very confident that this association will be mutually beneficial for both Knight Riders brand and the League. UAE’s T20 League will attract some of the biggest names in world cricket while also giving a platform and international exposure to local and upcoming players," said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board.