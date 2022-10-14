KPMG to hire 20,000 employees in India in next 3 years

Global credit ratings agency KPMG will hire around 20,000 employees between its India practice and global delivery arm KPMG Global services (KGS) over the next 3 years, according to CEO Yezdi Nagporewalla. KPMG has around 40,000 employees at present between its India office and KGS arm.

KPMG CEO furthermore noted that the Big Four accounting firm’s India business accounts for 60 per cent of its business and is growing much faster than its other verticals.

Nagporewalla in an earlier interview with Business Today had said India was an important market for KPMG because of the talent, technology and ESGs (Environmental, Social and Governance goals) that India’s relevance kicks in.

He had also underscored that proactive, stable and consistent policy making is one reason why India is not fearful of recession. This encompasses policies like self-sustenance, focus on manufacturing sector, focus on semiconductor industry and domestic market which, in turn, reduce import dependence.

Nagporewalla had also highlighted that the 5G rollout will be a catalyst in the India story while emphasising that telecom is the starting point for digital transformation anywhere.