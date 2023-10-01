scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
LIC Housing Finance takes possession of Subhash Chandra-owned property over unpaid dues worth Rs 570 crore

Feedback

LIC Housing Finance takes possession of Subhash Chandra-owned property over unpaid dues worth Rs 570 crore

LIC Housing Finance has taken possession of the property due to Chandra’s failure to repay a loan worth around Rs 570 crore.

LIC Housing Finance takes possession of Subhash Chandra-owned Churchgate property LIC Housing Finance takes possession of Subhash Chandra-owned Churchgate property
SUMMARY
  • LIC Housing Finance has taken possession of Subhash Chandra's Churchgate property
  • The lender took possession of the property over unpaid loan worth around Rs 570 crore
  • Borrowers and guarantors in particular and the public in general have also been warned to not deal with the property

LIC Housing Finance has taken a “symbolic possession” of a Churchgate property owned by Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra. LIC Housing Finance has taken possession of the property due to Chandra’s failure to repay a loan worth around Rs 570 crore.

The property in question is a plot in Backbay Reclamation Estate in Mumbai’s Churchgate area, according to a newspaper advertisement issued by LIC Housing Finance. The property’s address is Plot No.11, CS No. 1689 of Fort Division & Bearing Municipal A Ward No 3664/14, 3664/A14, Street No. 13, Road No. A, Block I of Backbay Reclamation Estate, Churchgate, Mumbai- 400020.

It further said that LIC Housing Finance issued a demand notice on December 13, 2021, and called upon borrowers—Vasant Sagar Properties and Pan India Infraprojects—and guarantor Subhash Chandra—to repay the aggregate amount of around Rs 570 crore within a period of 60 days.

“The borrowers/guarantors mentioned hereinabove having failed to repay the amount, notice is hereby given to the borrowers/guarantors mentioned hereinabove in particular and to the public in general that the undersigned has taken Symbolic Possession of the assets described herein below in exercise of powers conferred on him under Section 13 (4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the Securitisation (Enforcement) Rules, 2002, on this 28th day of September of the year 2023,” the newspaper advert by LIC Housing Finance read.

The lender has taken symbolic possession of the property under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002. Borrowers and guarantors in particular and the public in general have also been warned to not deal with the property.

The newspaper advert also mentioned that any dealings with the property will be to the charge of LIC Housing Finance for an amount of around Rs 570 crore coupled with interest and other charges.

LIC Housing Finance Q1 results

In Q1 2023, LIC Housing Finance posted a 43 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,324 crore on the back of strong demand for housing loans. The company posted a net profit worth Rs 925 crore in the same period last year. LIC Housing Finance’s net interest income (NII) grew 38 per cent to Rs 2,252 crore in the quarter ending June 30 this year.

Also Read: Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 209 from October 1

Also Read: ‘The Vaccine War’ box office collection day 3: Word of mouth comes into play for Vivek Agnihotri’s film, makes Rs 3.25 cr

Published on: Oct 01, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
LIC Housing Finance Ltd