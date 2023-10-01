Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 209 from October 1; check latest rates in metros here

LPG cylinder prices on October 1: In a huge setback to consumers, public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday morning increased the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders by a whopping Rs 209 per cylinder. LPG cylinder rates are revised on the first day of each month. From October 1, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will sell for Rs 1,731.50 in Delhi. Prices for a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai are Rs 1,684; Rs 1,839.50; and Rs 1,898 respectively.

The increase in LPG cylinder prices came almost a month after OMCs reduced the rates of commercial cylinders. Last month, the prices of commercial cylinders were reduced by Rs 158 per cylinder. After this revision, a 19-kg LPG cylinder cost Rs 1,522.50 in Delhi. Prices of a 19-kg LPG cylinder in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai were Rs 1,482; Rs 1,636; and Rs 1,695 respectively.

19 kg LPG cylinder prices from October 1, 2023:

Metros LPG cylinder prices from Oct 1 LPG cylinder prices in Sept Delhi Rs 1,731.50 Rs 1,522.50 Mumbai Rs 1,684 Rs 1,482 Kolkata Rs 1,839.50 Rs 1,636 Chennai Rs 1,898 Rs 1,695

Meanwhile, prices of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinders have been kept unchanged by public sector OMCs. Prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders were last revised on August 30. In August, the prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders were slashed by Rs 200 per cylinder. A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder sells for Rs 903 in Delhi, Rs 929 in Kolkata, Rs 902.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 918.50 in Chennai respectively.

This translates into a price drop of Rs 400 for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries after a recent decision by the Central government. In August, the Cabinet had given an additional subsidy of Rs 200 under the PMUY scheme, taking the total subsidy to Rs 400 per cylinder for PMUY beneficiaries.

For PMUY beneficiaries, the price drop of an LPG cylinder is pegged at Rs 400—Rs 200 as a price cut and Rs 200 as an existing subsidy. A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 703 in Delhi, Rs 729 in Kolkata, Rs 702.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 718.50 in Chennai respectively for beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder prices across metro cities:

Metros Cylinder prices from Aug 30 Cylinder prices before Aug 30 Cylinder prices for PMUY beneficiaries Delhi Rs 903 Rs 1,103 Rs 703 Mumbai Rs 929 Rs 1,129 Rs 729 Chennai Rs 902.50 Rs 1,102.50 Rs 702.50 Kolkata Rs 918.50 Rs 1,118.50 Rs 718.50

