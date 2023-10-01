‘The Vaccine War’ box office collection day 3: Word of mouth comes into play for Vivek Agnihotri’s film, makes Rs 3.25 cr

‘The Vaccine War’ box office: Positive word of mouth has come into play for Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Vaccine War as the film saw a big growth in its collections on Saturday. The film made a total of Rs 3.25 crore till its first Saturday. The Vaccine War made Rs 0.85 crore on its first Thursday, Rs 0.90 crore on its first Friday, and around Rs 1.50 crore on its first Saturday. The Vaccine War will likely make around Rs 1.60 crore on its first Sunday, estimated to take the film’s total collections to Rs 4.85 crore.

Vivek Agnihotri’s latest directorial venture logged an overall 16.30 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Saturday. Key contributors to the occupancy in film's shows are Chennai (29.50 per cent), Chandigarh (25 per cent), Hyderabad (24.25 per cent), Bhopal (20 per cent), Pune (19.75 per cent), Bengaluru (19.50 per cent), Mumbai (18.50 per cent), and National Capital Region or NCR (17.25 per cent).

Commenting on the film’s increasing box office numbers, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that positive word of mouth is slowly coming into play. “Word of mouth is slowly coming into play for The Vaccine War (Saturday). GCC- 135 per cent jump; Australia- 130 per cent jump; New Zealand- 102 per cent jump; USA/Canada- 150 per cent jump; India-100 per cent jump,” Kadel wrote in a post on X formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to announce that filmgoers can get one ticket free on Sunday and on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. He also urged people to give these tickets to their house helpers or any woman or girl.

“Friends, today on Sunday and on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti holiday, go watch The Vaccine War with your family and get a free ticket. Give this free ticket to your housemaid or any woman/girl. They and you will enjoy,” Agnihotri said in a post on X.

दोस्तों, आज रविवार और गांधी जयंती की छुट्टी के मौक़े पे सपरिवार #TheVaccineWar देखने जायें और एक टिकट FREE पायें यह free टिकट आप अपने घर की maid या किसी महिला/कन्या को दें। उन्हें और आपको आनंद मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/TSbIficDKp — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 1, 2023

The Vaccine War focuses on the development of Covaxin, India’s indigenous vaccine against the novel coronavirus. It is Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film after the thunderous success of his previous film The Kashmir Files. The film features a star cast of Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Girija Oak Godbole, Sapthami Gowda, Raima Sen and Mohan Kapur.

The Vaccine War has an IMDb rating of 8.5/10 and an audience score of 71 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was released across theatres on September 28 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

