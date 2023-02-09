LIC Q3 results: Net profit surges multi-fold to Rs 8,334 cr

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation on Thursday reported multi-fold surge in net profit at Rs 8,334 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against Rs 235 crore in the year-ago period as it recognised a gain due to changes in its accounting policy.

The insurer's net premium income increased 15% to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in Q3FY23 as compared to Rs 97,620 crore in Q3FY22.

On Thursday, the firm's scrip on BSE closed 0.5% higher at Rs 613.5.