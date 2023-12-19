LIC reduces its shareholding in Tata Motors from 5.11% to 3.09%

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced on Tuesday that its shareholding in Tata Motors Limited has decreased from 5.110 per cent to 3.092 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company -- that is from 169,802,847 to 102,752,081 equity shares.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that Corporation’s shareholding in "Tata Motors Limited” has decreased from 169,802,847 to 102,752,081 equity shares, decreasing its shareholding from 5.110 per cent to 3.092 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company," the company said in its regulatory filing.

There was a decrease of 2 per cent in holding during the period from August 28, 2015 to December 18, 2023.

Cost of acquisition

The holding decreased from 5.110 per cent to 3.092 per cent -- a decrease of 2.018 per cent during the period from August 28, 2015 to December 18, 2023 at an average cost of Rs 711.65, LIC informed.

All about Tata Motors

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturer. Part of the multi-national conglomerate, the Tata group, it offers a wide and diverse portfolio of cars, sports utility vehicles, trucks, buses and defence vehicles to the world.

Life Insurance Corporation of India shares

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India was last seen trading 0.60 per cent lower at Rs 796.55 against their previous close of Rs 801.35. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 5.29 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 5,03,817.69 crore.

LIC reduces shareholding in Dixon Technologies

Prior to this, LIC had informed that its shareholding in Dixon Technologies India Limited has decreased from 29,97,913 to 17,94,395 equity shares, decreasing its shareholding from 5.012 per cent to 3 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company.

Also Read: How a Reliance-Disney Star deal could impact cricket viewing in India

Also Read: Sony’s India unit says it is yet to agree to Zee’s merger deadline extension request