Lupin back in the black in FY20, reports Rs 1,216-crore profit

On a quarterly basis, net profit rose 18.15% in last quarter to Rs 460 crore against Rs 389 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal

Pharma major Lupin reported a net profit of Rs 1,216 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021 against a loss of Rs 269 crore in the previous fiscal. However, total income fell 3.53% to Rs 15,299 crore in FY20-21 against Rs 15,858 crore in FY19-20.

Earnings per share in the last fiscal rose to Rs 26.72 against a negative Rs 5.95 in FY 19-20.

On a quarterly basis, net profit rose 18.15% in last quarter to Rs 460 crore against Rs 389 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Total income in Q4 slipped 5.25% to Rs 3,841 crore against Rs 4,054 crore income in corresponding quarter of last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit climbed 5.05% from Rs 438 crore in Q3 of previous fiscal.

Total income fell 4.88% from Rs 4,038.53 crore in Q3 of last fiscal.

The board recommended a dividend of 325% to the face value of share.

Commenting on the results, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, "We are happy that the journey to sustain margin improvement continues, despite a challenging environment. On the back of a strong ramp-up of inline products and meaningful new product launches, we are confident of a solid growth trajectory and continued margin expansion. Ensuring the safety of our employees while maintaining business continuity is a key priority at this time."

Share of Lupin closed 1.10% higher at Rs 1,210 on Wednesday against previous close of Rs 1,197.60 on BSE.

