LXME launches India’s first UPI platform exclusively for women. Here's how it works

Women-focused financial platform LXME has launched LXME Pay, India’s first Unified Payments Interface (UPI) designed exclusively for women. The platform aims to turn everyday digital transactions into opportunities for saving, investing, and building long-term wealth.

Unlike conventional UPI apps that offer short-term cashbacks, LXME Pay rewards users with digital gold for every transaction — including when they receive money from another LXME Pay user. New users can earn up to ₹45 worth of digital gold on their first transaction.

The app also features a smart expense tracker, through which investors can not only track their spending but also get insights into various spending categories and receive monthly alerts to help manage their budgets. The users can also move easily from saving to investing with guided tools inside the app. The guided tools include one-pagers, blogs, knowledge boosters, live sessions, etc.

Using the app, you can also invest via the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in the chosen mutual fund scheme. The investment plans available on the platform include short-term plans, long-term plans, tax saving plan, boost plan, child education plan, etc. LXME does not levy any fees with regard to the investments. The app is completely free to use for users.

“LXME Pay isn’t just another payments app; it’s a movement. From spending and saving to investing and budgeting, every feature is designed around women’s unique financial behaviours and goals,” said Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder of LXME, and Ridhi Doongursee, Co-founder.

Launched in 2021, LXME focuses on reducing the financial gender gap by providing tools for investing, saving, and borrowing — all within one app. The startup was featured in The Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album 2022 and was part of the Google for Startups Accelerator Program.