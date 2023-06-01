'Magical run': Swiggy's outgoing CTO Dale Vaz pens heartfelt note on his last working day

The outgoing Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Swiggy, Dale Vaz, took to Twitter to share a heartfelt note at the end of his last working day at the company on Wednesday, May 31.

He termed his five-year stint with the company as a "magical run" and said he would continue to cheer for Swiggy from the sidelines.

"And so it ends. Five years of a magical run at Swiggy came to an end today, as I logged out of my system for the last time," he wrote. "I'll be cheering on from the sidelines and can't wait to see what's next for #swiggy and its customers!," Vaz added.

The outgoing CTO also thanked his team members for their support during his tenure. He gave a special shoutout to Swiggy's co-founder and CEO for being an amazing leader.

"While there are too many people that I have to thank, I did want to give a shout out to Sriharsha Majety for being an amazing leader and my manager. The trust and autonomy that he gave, empowered me to achieve what little I could at Swiggy. Thank you Harsha!," he wrote.

In his post, Dale also listed out the achievements of the company during his tenure. These included getting EBITDA profitability on food and building a billion-dollar Instamart business from scratch.

"Built India's only hyperlocal multi-category platform that supports disparate businesses such as Food, Grocery, Genie, Minis, Dineout, Meat, Alcohol, all from the same tech platform, the post read. He also revealed the Swiggy over these years deployed over 140 AI models to transform into an AI first company.

The Swiggy of today has been shaped by the hard work, dedication and never-say-never attitude of thousands of #Swiggsters over many years, Dale said, adding that it has been an absolute privilege for him to have been part of this rocketship ride.

Dale Vaz had joined the company in July 2018 as head of engineering and data science after which he was promoted to the role of chief technology officer, as per his LinkedIn profile.

The role of the CTO will now be taken over by Madhusudhan Rao, who has been with the company for over four years. Vaz, meanwhile, is looking forward to building his own wealth-tech startup and has already raised $7-10 million from Accel and Elevation Capital for it, Moneycontrol reported.

