Mahindra Group ties up with Japanese firm for US-2 amphibious aircraft

Mahindra Defence Systems, part of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday signed a pact with Japan-based ShinMaywa Industries for manufacturing and assembling of amphibious aircraft ShinMaywa US-2 in India.

ShinMaywa US-2 an unique aircraft and the only in service open sea capable amphibian aircraft with state of art equipment suitable for rough sea operations.

Aircraft US-2 could be used in carrying out constabulary missions such as extended exclusive economic zone surveillance, maritime domain awareness missions of the Indian Navy.

In a statement, Mahindra said that both companies have entered into the partnership with a view to set up maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services in India and also undertake manufacturing, assembling of structural parts & components for US-2 amphibian aircraft etc.

Mahindra Group President for Aerospace & Defence Sector SP Shukla said: "This partnership between two companies familiar with the aviation business is positive especially for MRO and maintenance services in the Indian defence aerospace sector. Our partnership will enable us to leverage our strengths and consequently this will contribute to growing Indian aerospace ecosystem."

Speaking on the importance of this aircraft for India, ShinMaywa Industries Director Yasuo Kawanishi said: "This is a versatile aircraft ideally suited for Indian conditions. The US-2 with its unmatched capability is considered to be extremely useful for strengthening the safety and security of long range fleet support and off-shore assets."

The ShinMaywa US-2 fleet is deployed by Japanese Maritime Self Defence Forces across their remote islands chain for exclusive economic zones protection, surveillance and search & rescue operations.

India and Japan are now discussing the methodology of procurement of Amphibian Aircraft US-2 requirements of the Indian Navy.

The pact was signed on the side lines of DefExpo 2018 in Chennai.