Marico profit declines 5.9% to Rs 365 cr in Q1; revenue up 31.2% YoY

India's leading consumer goods company Marico has reported Rs 365 crore profit in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2021-22.

The net profit for the quarter is 5.9 per cent lower than Rs 388 crore profit recorded in the same quarter last year.

The Mumbai-headquartered FMCG company reported a 31.2 per cent rise in its revenue at Rs 2,225 crore for Q1 FY22 vs Rs 1,925 crore in Q1 FY21.

EBITDA (earnings with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) for Q1 rose 3 per cent to Rs 481 crore, compared to Rs 467 crore in the same quarter in 2020.

The company's margin for Q1 FY22 declined 520 bps to 19 per cent compared to 24 per cent in Q1 FY21.

The FMCG company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 227 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

During 2020-21, Marico recorded a turnover of Rs 8,050 crore through its products sold in India and markets in Asia and Africa.

Marico's portfolio comprises Parachute, Saffola, Saffola FITTIFY Gourmet, Saffola ImmuniVeda, among others.

Marico share is trading 3.63 per cent up at Rs 547.00 on the National Stock Exchange, compared to the previous session close of Rs 527.85.

