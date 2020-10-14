Mark Zuckerberg, Chan donate $100 million to support US elections infrastructure

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, said on Tuesday that they will donate an additional $100 million to support election officials and fund infrastructure for the US election in November.

"We've gotten a far greater response than we expected from election officials needing funding for voting infrastructure, so today we're committing an additional $100 million to the Center for Tech and Civic Life to make sure that every jurisdiction that needs funding to help people vote safely can get it," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

"So far, more than 2,100 local election jurisdictions have submitted applications to CTCL for support," he wrote. CTCL is a Chicago-based nonprofit that, according to its website, is "working to foster a more informed and engaged democracy, and helping to modernise US elections."

The pair previously donated $300 million to help the US election process deal with challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic, for example, by funding voting equipment and protective equipment for poll workers.

In the post, Zuckerberg also hit back at lawsuits trying to block the use of the funds: "Since our initial donation, there have been multiple lawsuits filed in an attempt to block these funds from being used, based on claims that the organizations receiving donations have a partisan agenda. That's false," he said.