Maruti Suzuki eyes 8,000 service touchpoints by FY31

India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, plans to expand its service network to around 8,000 touchpoints by the financial year 2030–31 from 5,926 currently.

The automaker added a record 502 new service touchpoints in FY26, marking the highest-ever network expansion in a single financial year by the company. With this, Maruti Suzuki’s total after-sales service network reached to 5,926 touchpoints, covering 3,000 cities and towns in India.

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The newly added service touchpoints comprise a mix of formats including ARENA and NEXA workshops, Maruti Suzuki Sales and Service Points (MSSSP), Service-on-Wheels and Bodyshop-on-wheels.

“For a car customer, nothing gives more comfort than knowing that they can easily find a service touchpoint and spare parts whenever and wherever they need them. As our customers are spread across the nation and their requirements continue to evolve, we are continuously innovating and expanding our service touchpoints,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

“Whether customers want to visit a workshop, opt for doorstep service, get their vehicle serviced at locations they frequently visit, or require service support during a road trip, a Maruti Suzuki service touchpoint is always within reach,” Takeuchi added.

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"Currently, we have 5,926 touchpoints, and we aim to expand this network to around 8,000 touchpoints by FY 2030–31."

Maruti Suzuki inaugurated its first service workshop in 1983 and reached 1,000 service touchpoints by 1997, in about 14 years. In May 2024, the company announced the opening of its 5,000th service touchpoint. Over the last five financial years, Maruti Suzuki, along with its network partners, has significantly accelerated network expansion efforts, adding almost 2,000 service touchpoints.

On March 30, 2026, Maruti Suzuki announced the introduction of ‘Quickstop’, a compact, prefabricated service touchpoint designed for rapid deployment and minimal space usage. Developed using a modified container, Quickstop is equipped with essential tools and equipment to carry out routine maintenance and minor repair services efficiently.

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These facilities are strategically set up at high-vehicle-density locations such as corporate campuses, airport zones, and fleet hubs, allowing customers to access Maruti Suzuki’s service conveniently at places they frequently visit. The initiative aims to enhance service reach while reducing setup time and infrastructure requirements. In the pilot phase, Maruti Suzuki has established 10 Quickstop facilities across Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bagdogra, Calicut and Surat.