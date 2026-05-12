Meet CII's new leadership team: Tata Chemicals CEO R Mukundan takes charge as president

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday announced a new leadership team for 2026-27, with Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan taking over as president of the industry body.

Mukundan succeeds EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, who served as CII president for 2025-26.

CII also named Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and Managing Director Dr Suchitra K Ella as president-designate and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Vice-Chairman Shashwat Goenka as vice president for 2026-27.

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Who is R Mukundan?

Mukundan joined the Tata Administrative Service in 1990 after completing an MBA from FMS Delhi University. A distinguished alumnus of IIT Roorkee, he has spent more than three decades with the Tata Group across its chemicals, automotive, and hospitality businesses.

He previously served as CII president-designate for 2025-26 and chaired the industry body’s western region in 2013-14. Mukundan also led CII's Institute of Quality Advisory Council and chaired its national committees on environment and industrial relations.

Who is Dr Suchitra Ella?

Dr Suchitra Ella, one of the founders of Bharat Biotech, has been associated with the company since its inception in 1996. Over the years, she has also co-founded ventures in veterinary sciences, agri-biotech parks, food processing, and pre-clinical research.

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Ella received the Padma Bhushan in 2022 for her contributions to society and industry. She earlier served as chairperson of CII Southern Region in 2022-23 and was the founder chairperson of CII's Indian Women’s Network between 2013 and 2015.

Who is Shashwat Goenka?

Shashwat Goenka, vice-chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, takes over as CII vice president. An alumnus of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Goenka has emerged as one of India’s prominent young business leaders.

He was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2024 and has featured in Fortune’s 40 Under 40 and India Today's Young Achiever – The Next 100 lists.

He recently served as chairman of the CII Eastern Regional Council and is also the honorary consul of Finland in Kolkata. The appointments were approved at a meeting of CII's newly constituted National Council.