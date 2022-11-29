Meet the 10 start-ups that made it to the second batch of Accel’s pre-seed program Atoms

Global venture capital firm Accel has selected 10 start-ups to the second cohort of its pre-seed initiative Atoms where entrepreneurs will find an opportunity to work with a sponsored Accel Partner, get personalised mentorship from a pool of 60-odd business leaders and receive funding in the form of non-dilutive capital.

Here is a sneak peek into the selected start-ups:

BRIK: Founded by Francis Anugerah, BRIK is a full stack B2B construction material-focused aggregator helping small and mid-size contractors in Indonesia to procure construction materials.

DataBrain: It is a full-stack data platform enabling non-technical strategic teams to extract and analyze data effectively. The start-up is founded by Rahul Pattamatta and Vysakh Sreenivasan.

DhiWise: Founded by Vishal Virani and Rahul Shingala, DhiWise offers an AI-powered DevTool that enables developers to deliver production-ready source code faster for all kinds of apps.

Dpanda: This start-up helps publishers monetise their platform’s traffic meaningfully by adding micro-ecommerce to their websites. Founded by Rajat Dhanda and Gaurav Gupta, DataBrain enables brands to serve shoppers at highly contextual places.

Fishlog: Based in Jakarta and founded by Bayu Anggara, Reza Fahlepi, Abdul Halim, and Rizqi Akbar Amirullah, it is a business-to-business marketplace and a community-driven ecosystem, streamlining the seafood supply chain.

Gut Wellness Club: It is an initiative to heal gut-related problems naturally using traditional food and yoga without medication or supplements. Founders are Anita Seth and Swaranalatha Chandran.

Mello: Founded by Abhilash Bolla and Shrrinesh Bala, this discovery platform allows people to find the best experiences around them.

Ripik: It’s a SaaS-based AI-ML platform for manufacturing industries. Founded by Pinak Dattaray, Ripik brings efficiency into how the industries operate factories.

Upflowy: Founded by Guillaume Ang, Matt Brown, and Alexandre Girard, Upflowy is a no-code tool that allows anyone to build and optimise personalised forms that generate more and better qualified leads.

Youshd: Founded by Sarabmeet Kallar and Meghna Bansal, Youshd is a UGC (User-generated content)-first performance engine that leverages the power of consumer networks to help DTC brands succeed.

Atoms provides selected start-ups with $250,000 in non-dilutive capital, 1:1 mentorship by established Indian entrepreneurs and business leaders, and access to Accel’s global community. Over two cohorts, Atoms has invested in 23 start-ups from a diverse group of companies - ranging from SaaS, B2B marketplaces, Web3, D2C, hardware, health and wellness. These start-ups have gone on to further raise close to $100 million from VCs and investors.

“Our goal is to be the first partner for founders. The zero-to-one journey for an entrepreneur is the most challenging, as it sets the foundation for the company. Having been the VC firm of choice for many companies, Accel has a deep understanding of what founders need from the very beginning of their journey. Atoms was created to assist these founders in their journey to build successful companies,” Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel India, said.

Accel launched Atoms in August 2021 to tap into early-stage opportunities. Selected start-ups undergo 100 days of intensive learning and development which will guide founders toward building a scalable venture through workshops, setting OKRs, and building a strong peer community. The mentorship and guidance program helps early-stage founders build strong business networks. Atoms mentor pool include founders from Accel’s portfolio such as Nandan Reddy (Co-founder - Swiggy), Germain Brion (SVP - Corporate Strategy at Chargebee), Raghav Chandra (Co-founder at Urban Company), and Harish Sivaramakrishnan (Head of Design at CRED).

The 14 start-ups selected to Atoms maiden program were Brew Money, Bytebeam, Dubdub.ai, FitBudd, Fragmynt, GoSats, Jify, Kluster, Nymble, Onesto Labs, Rigi, Spendflo, Material Depot and an unnamed stealth start-up in women’s wellness space.

