MeitY’s R&D Institute SAMEER signs MoU with Siemens Healthineers for low-cost MRI technology

To create a deeptech health care R&D and supply chain ecosystem in the country, SAMEER, India's premier R&D Institute of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has signed an MoU Siemens Healthineers. The MoU will be focused towards making available low-cost MRIs, a step towards affordable healthcare and diagnostic access for every Indian. SAMEER, which is the acronym for Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research, specialises in RF Microwaves Radar and Communication Systems, E3 testing and Medical Electronics a strategic partnership.

Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said it will make available low-cost MRIs as part of the Prime Minister’s vision of providing quality, and affordable healthcare and diagnostic access for every Indian.

Stating that the healthcare sector in India represents a big market, the Minister said that the Government is prepared to partner with global companies who are willing to set up manufacturing bases in India. “We are also supportive of R&D model based on co-development between Global companies and India’s vast network of academic institutions.”

SAMEER has been pursuing R&D in the advanced Linear accelerators for Cancer Therapy and Magnetic Resonance Imaging systems for diagnostics, a fully funded research program by MeitY, Govt of India. Currently, SAMEER is developing IMRI (Indigenous Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Technology under the Sushrut MRI (Indian MRI) system.

Dr. P. Hanumantha Rao, Director General of SAMEER said, “SAMEER and Siemens Healthineers proposed partnership has a long vision in creating local industry access for Siemens Healthineers, and in turn, SAMEER will get access to next-generation research in advanced healthcare technologies. These initiatives will enable India’s health mission towards deploying healthcare technologies for early diagnostics and treatment to save lives across the country. Currently, SAMEER is developing Sushrut MRI (Indian MRI), said Mr. Rajesh Harsh, who is coordinating the Indian research in MRI and Industry ecosystem.”

