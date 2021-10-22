Mercedes-Benz India implements new business model in India

Mercedes-Benz, the country’s luxury carmaker, today implemented the futuristic and highly customer-centric ‘Retail of the Future’ (ROTF) business model, ushering in a fundamental transition in the luxury retail landscape in India, the company said. This ‘direct to customer’ model, which was first announced in June 2021, was launched after the successful beta testing phase, by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO and Santosh Iyer, Vice President- Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, from the company’s Metro Auto Hangar dealership located in South Mumbai.



Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Today, we are proud to implement the ‘Retail of the Future’ in India after successfully establishing a robust digital backbone, which will support this significant transition in our retail business.”



ROTF will be applicable only for new car sales and will not alter the functioning of separate business lines including customer service, pre-owned cars and allied businesses, the carmaker said.



Mercedes-Benz already received 1,700+ units of customer booking through the ROTF in the beta phase and with ROTF there will no longer be any incidental or any other charges.