Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's email asking employee to ‘Please Resign’ leaked

An old email dated September 22, 2010 of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking a Facebook employee to "please resign” came out in public for the first time on Tuesday. The email was shared by Internal Tech Emails on Twitter.

The Facebook founder was upset over a TechCrunch story stating that the employee was secretly building a phone; he was also accused of leaking inaccurate information about Facebook’s future plans. Zuckerberg said this act of leaking the information was an "act of betrayal."

The Internal Tech Emails’ tweet caption reads, “Please Resign" September 22, 2010.”

The message begins with the line "Confidential - Do Not Share.”

Zuckerberg said in the September 2010 email, "Lots of you saw the TechCrunch story over the weekend claiming that we're building a mobile phone. We're not building a phone, and I spoke at length at the Q&A... about what we're actually doing - building ways to make all phones and apps more social."

"This was an act of betrayal," read one of the lines. "So I'm asking whoever leaked this to resign immediately," he added.

"If you believe that it's ever appropriate to leak internal information, you should leave. If you don't resign, we will almost certainly find out who you are anyway," said Zuckerberg.

As the tech sector continues to see some tough times, Facebook, which now comes under Meta, has also laid off thousands of employees recently. The CEO called this layoff a part of its 'year of efficiency.’

The founder wrote about this layoff in one of his blog posts, which reads, “This will be tough, and there’s no way around that. Over the next couple of months, org leaders will announce restructuring plans focused on flattening our orgs, cancelling lower priority projects, and reducing our hiring rates.”

“Our leading work building the metaverse and shaping the next generation of computing platforms … remains central to defining the future of social connection,” Zuckerberg added.

