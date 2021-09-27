Mindtree named one of India’s best workplaces for women

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been recognised by Great Place to Work Institute as one among India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2021.

Mindtree is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. 'Born digital' in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its domain knowledge to enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market.

Of the 712 organisations evaluated for consideration in this list, 512 organisations met the eligibility criteria of women employees constituting at least 10 per cent of their workforce and women employees sharing at least 70 per cent positive feedback on the Trust Index.

Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD, Mindtree said “Diversity and inclusivity are key to our ability to unlock creativity, drive innovation, and redefine possibilities.” further adding that this recognition validates their tireless efforts in building a truly inclusive environment.

Great Place to Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organisations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

