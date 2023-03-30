Minor fire at Adani Group’s under-construction data center in Noida

A minor fire took place at an under-construction Adani Group data center in Noida during welding work at the site. The fire broke out at the building located in Noida Sector 62 at around 11:20 pm on Tuesday. The fire was extinguished soon and no person was injured in the episode, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

He further added that some theromocol and plastic sheets caught fire during welding work. Choubey was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI, “Some thermocol and plastic sheets caught fire during the welding work at the under-construction site of Adani ConneX Data center in Sector 62. The fire service unit immediately reached the spot and the blaze was extinguished.”

The upcoming Adani Group data center is expected to have a capacity of 100 MW of IT load. The data center will open with request for service by the end of this year. As per the Adani ConneX website, the data center will operate on 100 per cent renewable energy from Day 1 and is located strategically in proximity to the IT and data center ecosystem.

The Adani ConneX website reads, “Together with Gurgaon, Noida is one among many emerging IT hubs in the Delhi NCR region. Our facility is strategically located with proximity to IT and data center ecosystem.”

In February 2021, Adani Enterprises, the flagship arm of the Adani Group, and EdgeConneX, a leading global data center operator with 50 facilities in 30 markets around the world, announced the establishment of a 50:50 joint venture. The JV will develop and operate data centers throughout India, leveraging the two partners complementary expertise and capabilities.

"To address the rapidly growing need for high- quality and reliable IT infrastructure both organisations are committed to investing significant capital into the joint venture over the next decade to build out India’s leading green data center platform," Adani Group had said.

