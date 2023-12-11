M&M’s Anish Shah takes charge as FICCI President for 2023-24

Anish Shah has assumed the role of President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for the term 2023-24. Shah is currently serving as the group CEO of Mahindra Group and MD of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.

With a career spanning over three decades, Shah has made substantial contributions to the corporate landscape, particularly in the areas of finance, strategy, and business leadership.

As he takes on the role of FICCI President, Anish Shah is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the policy advocacy and initiatives undertaken by the industry body. FICCI has been at the forefront of representing the interests of the business community, fostering economic growth, and contributing to policymaking that aligns with the needs of diverse sectors.

Shah said his “focus is on nurturing a purpose-driven organisation, establishing tech leadership in each industry, and enabling value creation across businesses”.

Shah is also a member of the UK Investment Council and the chair of the World Economic Forum's Automotive Governor's Council.

Anish Shah recently expressed optimism about the return of "animal spirits" among businesses and believes that the Indian economy is witnessing a resurgence of entrepreneurial energy and risk-taking spirit.

"We in M&M have talked about doubling our capacity which we have done, producing vehicles that are best in the world, competing with global leaders and winning by a big margin," Shah, who took over as president of Ficci, told NDTV Profit in an interview.

