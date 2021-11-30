Mobile-first bootstrapped start-up AppyHigh 's monthly users grow 10x during pandemic

Mobile-first tech start-up AppyHigh has said that its monthly active users (MAUs) has grown 10x to 50 million during the pandemic from the pre-COVID-19 levels of 5 million. The company has touched an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $11 million ( Rs 80 crore).

The bootstrapped and profitable Indian start-up saw its MAUs spiral, with users increasingly meeting their everyday needs through mobile-first platforms for productivity and utility, entertainment, content discovery and creation since December 2019. The bulk of the demand has been noted from Bharat where users are either moving from personal computer to mobile-first or are completely skipping the personal computer stage in their digital journey, the company said in a statement.

As per industry reports, Indians spent an average of 4.8 hours on mobile apps - the highest ever - in 2021. Indians are known to spend 90 per cent of all Internet minutes through mobiles and the pandemic has further increased the dependency on phones to go about regular routines - be it work, personal or social life.

Mobile-led Internet consumption and hybrid work model, as per AppyHigh, has fuelled the rise of digital adoption leading to the company's growth. The start-up claimed that its document suite, AppyHigh's Scanner GO , achieved nearly 7 million MAUs, the highest in the industry for the segment.

"Over the next couple of months, we will bring rapid innovation across our ecosystem of apps and sharpen our focus on user intimacy as we target the next 1 billion users by 2026. Building and scaling products that delight users around the world will remain the cornerstone of our growth journey," AppyHigh Co-founder Aneesh Rayancha said.

While the technology firm primarily draws its users from India, foreign markets like the US, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, and the UK contribute a sizable 20 per cent to its business.

"There is tremendous market opportunity in creating product ecosystems that are intuitive to users, creators and app publishers' needs. In our journey to serve a billion users, we are building products and infrastructure that encourages a more creative, collaborative and user-centric internet through the web 3.0, which will be rewarding for all stakeholders," AppyHigh Co-founder Venus Dhuria said.

