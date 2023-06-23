Modi, Biden address top CEOs at White House; Ambani, Pichai, Nadella, Cook attend the meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Friday met US and Indian business leaders at the White House, which was attended by several top CEOs.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, Zerodha & True Beacon Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath, Sam Altman of OpenAI were among those who attended the meeting.

Friday is the final day of Modi's state visit to US, which was marked by pledges of deeper US-India cooperation on areas including space, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

#WATCH | "...Our cooperation matters, not just for our own people but to the whole world..," says US President Joe Biden at the hi-tech handshake event with top CEOs of the US and India at the White House. pic.twitter.com/ZY7jYMe9gO — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

#WATCH | PM Modi and US President Joe Biden address the CEOs at the Hi-Tech Handshake event at the White House pic.twitter.com/h0wQFUswtm — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

"Our cooperation matters, not just for our own people but quite frankly to the whole world as our partnership is about more than the next breakthrough or the next deal as big as they may be. It is about taking climate change, about tackling, about exploring the universe, about lifting people out of poverty, preventing pandemics and giving our citizens real opportunity," said US President Joe Biden at the hi-tech handshake event with top CEOs of the US and India at the White House.

Observing that there were a variety of tech companies represented at the meeting from startups to well established firms, Modi said: "Both of them are working together to create a new world."

Modi, who touted "a new chapter" in the countries' "strategic partnership" at the White House on Thursday, is seeking to position India, the world's most populous country at 1.4 billion and its fifth-largest economy, as a manufacturing and diplomatic powerhouse.