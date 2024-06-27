Modi family feud: Delhi court calls for 'Action Taken Report' from police on plea filed by Bina Modi's PSO against Samir Modi

Delhi's Saket Court on Thursday called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) while hearing a plea filed by industrialist Bina Modi's Personal Security Officer (PSO) against her younger son Samir Modi. The PSO had sought direction for the registration of a non-cognizable report and a probe into charges that he was assaulted by Samir Modi.

PSO Surender Prasad Ram has served the CRPF for 20 years and NSG for two years. Now he is serving as PSO for Bina Modi.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema issued a direction to the Delhi Police to file an ATR. The matter has been listed on July 12 for a hearing.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for the PSO, argued that the police authorities had not taken action on the two complaints against Sameer Modi. However, the police have lodged an FIR on the complaint filed by Samir Modi with respect to the alleged incident that took place on May 30.

Both the PSO and Sameer Modi have accused each other of assaulting outside the office where a board meeting was underway. Sameer Modi has alleged that he was stopped from participating in the board meeting of GPI on May 30 by his mother Bina Modi's PSO and was "grievously injured" after being assaulted.

"My mother and Mr Bhasin orchestrated this assault and the other present board members were consenting parties to the assault. Please make sure that the strictest action is taken; these people are very influential and moneyed and will attempt to derail the process," the FIR dated June 1 alleged.

The PSO's lawyer argued that Surender Prasad Ram was posted at the gate of the meeting room and he was just doing his duty. During the hearing, CCTV footage was also played in the courtroom, showing the alleged incident. In the footage, Samir Modi and PSO Ram are seen.

In his complaint, Surender Prasad said he was posted as the PSO to Bina Modi at the office of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, situated at Omaxe Square, Jasola. A meeting was going on in the "Cavanders" meeting room located on the 4th floor of GPIL's Office, the plea stated. After reaching the GPIL's office around 12:00 PM, Samir Modi allegedly tried to enter the meeting room while the meeting was going on, and the door of the meeting room was closed.

The plea said that the PSO stepped between Samir Modi and the doors to the meeting room. He then requested that Samir Modi allow him to seek permission from inside the meeting room for his entry.

It is alleged that after hearing such a request, Samir Modi became enraged, verbally abused the PSO, grabbed his collar, and physically assaulted him.

The PSO was allegedly abused, intimidated and threatened with dire consequences if he did not allow him to enter the meeting room, the plea stated. This is evident from the CCTV footage, which fortunately records the alleged incident, the counsel argued.

An FIR has already been filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by Samir Modi against the PSO for allegedly assaulting him on May 30. After the incident, Modi had to be hospitalised as his index finger was grievously injured.