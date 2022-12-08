'Most purpose-driven leader of our time': Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran Bags Eisenhower Award

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has recently been bestowed with the Eisenhower Global Leadership Award for his contribution to commerce.

Chandrasekaran was awarded by the non-profit Business Council for International Understanding with the honour

Chandrasekaran said BCIU, which consists of policy experts, strategic advisors and trade educators, facilitates conversations that inspire action, which lead to an impact globally.

Besides Chandrasekaran, Google parent Alphabet's chief financial officer Ruth Porat and pharma major Pfizer's chairman Albert Bourla were also awarded in New York on December 2.

Hans Vestberg, the Chairman and CEO of Verizon, presented Chandrasekaran with the award and described him as “one of the most purpose-driven and influential leaders of our time”.

"Every day, I and the more than 900,000 employees at the constituent companies of Tata Sons, aspire to build a better future, and we are pleased to be recognised for that commitment with this year's Eisenhower Global Leadership Award," said said Chandrasekaran.

Chandrasekaran joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017. His appointment as Chairman followed an illustrious 30-year career at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). In 2022, Chandrasekaran was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, one of the highest civilian awards in India in the field of trade and industry.