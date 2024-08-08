Hurun India Most Valuable Family Business list: Ambanis top list with Rs 25.75 lakh cr value, followed by Niraj Bajaj, Birlas

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, along with his family, has claimed the premier spot in the first edition of the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list. The conglomerate's estimated value stands at an impressive $309 billion (Rs 25.75 lakh crore), approximately constituting 10% of India's Gross Domestic Product.

Ambanis, with a net worth of Rs 25,75,100 crore, secured the top spot on the list of wealthy families. They were followed by the Niraj Bajaj-led Bajaj Family, with a net worth of Rs 7,12,700 crore, and the Kumar Mangalam Birla family, with a net worth of Rs 5,38,500 crore. Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, valued at Rs 15,44,500 crore, did not make it to the top 10 rankings due to its status as a first-generation family business.

"The 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses does not include the first-generation families. In the case of first-generation families, Adani family leads among families founded by first-generation entrepreneurs, who are supported by their next generation," the company said in a press release.

Barclays Private Clients and Hurun India has published their first 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list. This list ranks India's most valuable family businesses by their total worth. It specifically includes family-owned businesses where a descendant from the founding family plays an active role in either running the business or contributing as a board member. The valuation data is accurate as of March 20, 2024.

The top ten families listed in the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses have, when considered collectively, amassed a significant total value of Rs 6,009,100 crores. This remarkable sum serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of family-led enterprises in India's business landscape.

The combined value of the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses stands at an astounding Rs 130 lakh crore, surpassing the GDP of nations like Switzerland and the UAE. The top three family businesses alone account for Rs 46 lakh crore, equivalent to the GDP of Singapore.

The Top 10 Most Valuable Family Business are:

Ambani Family

Bajaj Family

Kumar Mangalam Birla Family

Jindal Family

Nadar Family

Mahindra Family

Dani Family, Choksi Family, and Vakil Family

Premji Family

Rajiv Singh Family

Murugappa Family

Here's the value details:

Haldiram Snacks, valued at Rs 63,000 crore, has notably emerged as India's most valuable unlisted company in the present business landscape. Among the companies featured on this esteemed list, it is noteworthy to mention that 15 of them are under the leadership of accomplished women. Furthermore, a significant trend towards professional management within family-owned enterprises is evident, as 53 companies are currently overseen by professional Chief Executive Officers.

Delving deeper into the composition of these eminent businesses, it is revealed that a substantial 85% of the companies primarily deal in physical products, while the remaining 15% operate within the service sector. The industrial products domain holds the majority with 28 companies, closely followed by the automobile and auto components sector with 23 companies and the pharmaceutical industry with 22 companies, underscoring the diversified nature of the companies represented on this list.