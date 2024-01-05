MS Dhoni duped of over Rs 15 crore by former business partners, files case

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a criminal case in Ranchi against two officials of Aarka Sports Managment over a soured 2017 cricket academy deal.

The case has been filed against Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash. Diwakar allegedly signed an agreement with Dhoni in 2017 for running a cricket academy globally but did not stick to the terms mentioned in the agreement.

Aarka Sports was obligated to pay a franchise fee and share profits as per the agreement's terms, which were allegedly not honored.

Despite repeated reminders, the terms and conditions specified in the agreement were allegedly disregarded, prompting Dhoni to revoke the authority letter granted to the firm on August 15th, 2021. Dhoni also sent several legal notices, but to no avail.

Dayanand Singh, representing Dhoni through Vidhi Associates, said they were deceived and cheated by Aarka Sports, resulting in a loss exceeding Rs 15 crore.

