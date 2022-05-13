MSCI adds BoB, Cholamandalam Inv, JSPL; removes four firms

The MSCI India Domestic Index added Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, and Jindal Steel and Power, while removing HDFC Asset Management, Indraprastha Gas, MRF and Shriram Transport.

The changes in the constituents for the MSCI India Domestic Index will take place at the close of May 31, 2022.

The MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index added 50 firms and removed 10, it stated on Friday.

Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Aptus Value HSG Finance, Bharat Dynamics, CE Info Systems, Easy Trip Planners, Equitas Small Finance, ESAB India, GHCL, Go Fashion India, Godawari Power and Ispat, Greaves Cotton, Greenpanel Industries, Gujarat Alkalies & Chem, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Gujarat Mineral Dev Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indian Bank, Indraprastha Gas, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jamna Auto Industries, JK Paper, KSB, Lemon Tree Hotels, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, Mahindra Livespaces Dev, Medplus Health Services, Minda Corp, MFR, Network 18 Media, Olectra Greentech, PB Fintech, PCBL, Privi Speciality Chem, Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilisers, RattanIndia Enterprises, Raymond, RHI Magnesita India, Sapphire Foods India, Sharda Cropchem, Shoppers Stop, Shriram Transport Fin, Transport Corp of India, Triveni Eng and Ind, Triveni Turbine, Usha Martin, Varroc Engineering, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Welspun Corp, ZF Comm Vehicle Control Systems were added in the small cap index.

Adani Power, Bajaj Consumer Care, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Future Retail, GMR Power & Urban Infra, IOL Chemicals and Pharma, Jindal Steel & Power, NCL India, Solara Active Pharma, Spandana Sphoorty Fin were the 10 firms that were removed from the small cap index.

“The MSCI India Domestic Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the domestic Indian market. The index is based on the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes and use the Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF) as the free-float adjustment factor for the market capitalization of each security,” the index stated in its fact-sheet.

