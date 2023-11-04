scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Mukesh Ambani gets 2 more threat mails with Rs 400-cr ransom demand

Feedback

Mukesh Ambani gets 2 more threat mails with Rs 400-cr ransom demand

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received fresh threat mails on Saturday

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Mukesh Ambani Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received fresh threat mails on Saturday. The latest mails, which has been sent by the same person who had mailed earlier, warned him of serious consequences for ignoring earlier messages regarding extortion demands of Rs 400 crore, Mumbai police told news agency ANI. 

"Industrialist Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded Rs 400 crore," Mumbai police said.

(More details to be added)

Published on: Nov 04, 2023, 1:24 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement