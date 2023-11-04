Mukesh Ambani gets 2 more threat mails with Rs 400-cr ransom demand

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received fresh threat mails on Saturday. The latest mails, which has been sent by the same person who had mailed earlier, warned him of serious consequences for ignoring earlier messages regarding extortion demands of Rs 400 crore, Mumbai police told news agency ANI.

"Industrialist Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded Rs 400 crore," Mumbai police said.

(More details to be added)