Mukesh Ambani's next big disruption to be solar! 5,000-acre Dhirubhai Ambani complex in works

Mukesh Ambani during the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries announced his next big disruption -- solar energy. "In 2016, we launched Jio with the aim of bridging the Digital Divide in India. Now, in 2021, we are launching our new energy business with the aim of bridging the green energy divide in India and globally," he said.

Ambani further added that they plan to build four giga factories to manufacture and integrate all critical components needed for the new energy ecosystem -- solar photovoltaic module factory, energy storage battery factory, electrolyser factory, fuel cell factory.

(More details to follow...)

