Mukesh Ambani's RIL to make biofuel out of algae soon; check details here  

Mumbai-headquartered energy to telecom bellwether Reliance Industries (RIL) announced that it will be making fuel using algae soon. RIL confirmed the development in an Instagram post.

The company handle shared a 51-second-long video clip of the same and wrote, “Fuel from algae? You heard that right! Our scientists have developed cutting-edge innovative capabilities for algae strain development, cultivation, and harvesting. This has unlocked endless possibilities such as the production of biofuel, bio-chemicals and nutritional food and feed.”

The post further read, “RIL is innovating in green and renewable energy sources to keep pace with India’s fast-growing energy needs.” It further stated that these innovations are reflective of RIL’s commitment to meeting India’s energy requirements and doing this in a sustainable way so that India can meet its UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Reliance Industries is not the only company to talk about making biofuels. Earlier this year, energy giant ExxonMobil announced that it is committed to attain net-zero ambitions by building on its 2030 emission-reduction plans. These plans include net-zero emissions for Permian Basin operations and investments in lower-emission solutions including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and biofuel, as per a press release dated January 18.

Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil Darren Woods said, “We believe our strategy is unique among industry and enables us to succeed across multiple scenarios. We will create shareholder value by adjusting investments between our existing low-cost portfolio and new lower-emission business opportunities to match the pace of energy transition.”

But how do scientists convert tiny plants like algae into fuel? According to Harvard Political Review, scientists usually grow microalgae in large, open ponds or enclosed photobioreactors. At scale, the microalgae need to grow in open air.

After this, scientists harvest algae, break down cell walls using chemical solvent and extract inner lipids, proteins and carbs. Inner lipids, proteins and carbs then undergo final processing which turns them into biofuel.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries shares are 1.42 per cent down at 2,625 apiece on the BSE, as of 3:24 pm.