'Mukesh Bhai is a very good friend of mine, I respect him a lot': Gautam Adani praises RIL chairman

Adani Group chairman and founder Gautam Adani on Saturday praised Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani saying he has contributed a lot to the progress of the country and that he respects Ambani a lot.

"Mukesh Bhai is a very good friend of mine. I respect him a lot. He gave a new direction to Reliance Industries with Jio, technology, and retail, besides their conventional business of petrochemicals and refineries. He has contributed a lot to the progress of the country," Adani said in an interview with India TV.

Gautam Adani, who was named the richest Asian last year overtaking Mukesh Ambani, made a remarkable entry to Bloomberg’s global ranking of billionaires.

India Today magazine named him the Newsmaker of the Year in 2022.

"I have never fallen in the trap of these numbers," said Adani when asked if he celebrated when he overtook Mukesh Ambani to become India's richest man.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Raj Chengappa, Editorial Director (Publishing), India Today Group, the billionaire pointed out that as a first-generation entrepreneur, he views RIL patriarch, the late Dhirubhai Ambani, as his primary inspiration.

In the interview, Adani highlighted that one of the main reasons he views Dhirubhai Ambani as his main inspiration is because it was he who first showed that a man with humble beginnings can become a world-class industrialist.

“Dhirubhai Ambani is a source of inspiration for millions of entrepreneurs in India," Adani said, adding that Dhirubhai has shown how a humble man without any backing or resources and against all odds can not only set up a world-class business group but also leave a legacy.

"Being a first-generation entrepreneur and having a humble beginning, I am deeply inspired by him,” Adani noted.

Gautam Adani topped the list of wealthy Indians with a net worth of Rs 10,94,400 crore, as per the 2022 rankings released by the research firm Hurun India in partnership with the wealth management firm, IIFL Wealth.

As per the rankings, Mukesh Ambani, who was on top of the list last year, secured the second spot with a net worth of Rs 7,94,700 crore.

The third, fourth, and fifth spots were occupied by Cyrus S. Poonawalla (Rs 2,05,400 crore), Shiv Nadar (1,85,800), and Radhakishan Damani (Rs 1,75,100 crore) respectively.

