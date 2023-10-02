Mumbai: Adani Energy Solutions commissions Kharghar-Vikhroli transmission line to supply additional 1,000 MW of power

Mumbai is now 400 kV national grid integrated. Adani has commissioned the Kharghar-Vikhroli transmission line, which is a 400 kV double circuit transmission line that connects the Kharghar substation to the Vikhroli substation in Mumbai. The line is 27 km long and has a capacity of 2,000 MW.

Mumbai experienced grid failure twice recently: on February 27, 2022, and October 12, 2020, when regions around the city remained black for an extended length of time. T

The commissioning of Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Limited (KVTL), which is built by Adani Energy Solutions Limited (earlier known as Adani Transmission Limited), the energy solution, transmission and distribution arm of the Adani portfolio will provide an additional 1,000 MW of stable power to Mumbai as a solution to future such disasters.

KVTL has made significant strides in India's power transmission sector, operating approximately 74 circuit kilometers of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines. The crowning jewel of their operations is the first-ever 400kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) located in Vikhroli, Mumbai.

Occupying around 9,500 square meters, this infrastructure breaks new grounds in the compact design for 400 KV substations. It effectively utilizes the vertical plane by stacking both 400kV and 220kV GIS, thereby reducing spatial requirements. The substation has a massive power handling capacity of 1,500 MVA, further strengthening Mumbai's power grid.

The KVTL project begins in the Kharghar district of Navi Mumbai, travels across the city, and ends in Vikhroli in Mumbai.

