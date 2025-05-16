Mumbai International Airport to have Indothai after removal of Turkey's Celebi

The Mumbai International Airport, owned by the Adani Group, has entered into a partnership with Indothai, a ground handling firm, to acquire the workforce and resources of Celebi Aviation. The action was taken by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to withdraw Celebi's security clearance due to national security concerns arising from Turkey's endorsement of Pakistan.

Before, Celebi was responsible for approximately 70% of the ground operations at Mumbai airport, overseeing passenger services, load control, flight operations, cargo and postal services, warehouses, and bridge operations.

As per reports, during the transition process, approximately 3,000 Celebi employees will be moved to Indothai, and new Airport Entry Permits (AEPs) will be provided by the new employer. To ensure a seamless transfer, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has prolonged the validity of current AEPs until May 19, offering ample time for the distribution of updated passes.

Indothai offers ground handling services at various Indian airports such as Pune, Kolkata, Amritsar, Varanasi, Calicut, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Jaipur.

Of the nine airports serviced by Celebi, Mumbai is the sole location with a new operator appointed, CNBC TV18 reported.

Meanwhile, existing ground handlers like AISAL, AISATS, and Bird Worldwide Flight Services will be responsible for integrating Celebi's staff and assets at other sites, including Delhi International Airport.

Adani Airport Holdings announced on Thursday that it has ended the ground handling concession agreements with Turkish company Celebi for the Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports.

"Following the government of India’s decision to revoke Celebi’s security clearance, we have terminated the ground handling concession agreements with Celebi at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA)," an Adani Airport Holdings spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) decided to end its partnership with Çelebi Airport Services India and Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management. Çelebi was responsible for passenger check-ins, ramp operations, and cargo handling, giving them significant control over critical airport areas.

The government's recent decision comes in response to reports indicating that the Pakistani army utilized Turkish drones in the recent conflict with India. Despite this, Turkey has reaffirmed its enduring support for Pakistan during both favorable and challenging circumstances, particularly in light of India's Operation Sindoor aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the region.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has instructed airports to collaborate on temporary solutions to reduce disruptions. In response, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stressed the importance of prioritizing national interest and public safety, emphasizing that these are essential and cannot be compromised.