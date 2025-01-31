Narayana Murthy wants 70 hours, L&T boss 90: Economic Survey says ‘brace for a breakdown’

As corporate leaders push for longer workweeks, the Economic Survey 2024-25 has issued a stark warning: excessive work hours can take a serious toll on mental health.



Citing global studies, the survey highlighted that working over 60 hours a week can lead to significant health risks, with those clocking 12-hour days at their desks showing “distressed” levels of mental well-being. The findings arrive amid a heated debate over the 70-90-hour workweek proposal, which has divided India’s business community.

Related Articles

The Economic Survey referenced a study by the Sapien Labs Centre for Human Brain and Mind, reinforcing that long hours at a desk harm mental health. “Individuals who spend 12 or more hours at a desk have distressed/struggling levels of mental well-being, with a mental well-being score approximately 100 points lower than those who spend less than or equal to two hours at a desk,” the survey noted.

Beyond mental health, workplace culture and lifestyle choices were also found to impact productivity. The survey indicated that stronger workplace relationships and a better sense of purpose at work could reduce workday losses by 2-3 days per month. Conversely, poor management relationships and low workplace pride were linked to increased absenteeism.

Still, the survey acknowledged that productivity is influenced by multiple factors, cautioning that even in organizations with strong managerial relationships, an average of five workdays per month are lost. Citing World Health Organization (WHO) data, it also highlighted that depression and anxiety result in a global loss of 12 billion workdays annually, amounting to an economic hit of $1 trillion. “In rupee terms, this translates to about ₹7,000 per day,” it added.

The survey’s findings come in the wake of remarks by industry leaders advocating for extended workweeks. Larsen & Toubro Chairman S N Subrahmanyan recently suggested a 90-hour workweek, arguing that employees should work even on Sundays rather than “sit at home.” His comments echoed similar views from Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who proposed a 70-hour workweek, and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, who joked that spending too much time at home could lead to marital discord.

However, calls for grueling schedules have met resistance from within the corporate world. RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka warned that excessive work hours lead to burnout, not success. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also pushed back, stating that productivity should be prioritized over work hours. ITC Ltd Chairman Sanjiv Puri further emphasized the importance of empowering employees rather than measuring their worth by time spent working.

The debate is not unique to India. In China, the infamous ‘996 culture’—where employees work from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week—has faced increasing scrutiny. The Economic Survey concluded that if India hopes to achieve its economic goals, it must address lifestyle choices from an early stage. Toxic work cultures and excessive hours, it warned, could ultimately hinder the country’s economic growth.