Navrattan Group to launch 'Green cement' in India soon

The Indian construction sector is set for a greener revolution with Navrattan Group, a construction company, announcing plans to introduce eco-friendly "Green Cement" to the market. This product promises to be a game-changer, addressing the growing demand for sustainable building materials while not compromising on performance or durability.

Green cement, also called sustainable or eco-friendly cement, is an alternative to regular Portland cement. It helps cut down carbon emissions and environmental impact linked to concrete production. Unlike traditional cement making, which uses a lot of energy and releases high levels of carbon dioxide, green cement uses alternative materials and production methods to lower its carbon footprint.

"The green cement will address the growing demand for sustainable building materials in India’s rapidly expanding construction sector. With the country’s infrastructure development reaching new heights, there is an urgent need for eco-friendly solutions that can meet both environmental and construction demands," Navrattan Group founder Himansh Verma said.

 

Green cement is anticipated to revolutionize the construction sector by providing builders, architects, and developers with a practical alternative to traditional cement. It promises to deliver comparable performance and durability without the environmental drawbacks.

 

The Mumbai-based company aims to establish new benchmarks in construction materials by employing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable manufacturing methods.

Published on: Apr 26, 2024, 4:51 PM IST
