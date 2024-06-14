Navrattan Group unveils new E-Bus with Advanced Glass Fibre Composite Technology

Navrattan Group is launching its new E-Bus made from composite fiber materials. Using high-quality glass fiber composite technology, this E-Bus marks a significant advancement in electric vehicle design. The lightweight materials reduce the bus's overall weight, improving its efficiency, according to the company.

This innovative vehicle aims to set new standards in efficiency and sustainability, highlighting the company's commitment to green technology, according to a media release. Navrattan’s E-Bus stands out from other electric buses on the market for several reasons.

The lightweight design improves fuel efficiency and reduces road wear, making it ideal for India’s varied road quality, the release stated. The advanced composite materials are durable and resistant to wear and tear, leading to lower maintenance costs and longer service intervals. This makes the E-Bus a cost-effective solution for public transport operators.

The E-Bus minimizes environmental impact and offers enhanced road compatibility, ensuring smoother and more reliable transportation. Its design suits the varying road conditions across India, making it a versatile choice for both urban and rural areas.

Passengers can look forward to a comfortable and efficient ride, thanks to the bus’s innovative design features, the release noted.

Himansh Verma, the founder of Navrattan Group, said, “Our goal with the E-Bus is to provide a transportation solution that is not only efficient and cost-effective but also environmentally responsible. We believe this launch will set a new benchmark in the electric vehicle industry.”