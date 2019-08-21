scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

NDTV promoters, former CEO booked for alleged FDI norms violation

The CBI has booked NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, and others in connection with alleged violation of foreign direct investment rules, officials said on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the company floated 32 subsidiaries in several tax haven countries to bring foreign funds to India through sham transactions, they said. It is alleged that the company floated 32 subsidiaries in several tax haven countries to bring foreign funds to India through sham transactions, they said.

The CBI has booked NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, and others in connection with alleged violation of foreign direct investment rules, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has also booked the media outlet's former CEO Vikramaditya Chandra under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, they said.

It is alleged that the company floated 32 subsidiaries in several tax haven countries to bring foreign funds to India through sham transactions, they said.

NDTV shares fall 7.7% after Sebi bars promoters Prannoy, Radhika Roy from securities market

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy stooped at Mumbai airport from flying abroad

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos