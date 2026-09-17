GST on UPI MDR: Government rejects ‘tax on UPI’ rumours, says MDR will be set off through input tax credit

The clarification comes amid a wider debate over the proposed MDR, which will apply to eligible person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above ₹2,000 from October 15. Under the framework, such transactions will attract an MDR of 0.4%, subject to an overall cap of ₹300.

No separate GST on UPI transactions

The government has also sought to distinguish MDR from a tax collected by the Centre. MDR is a fee associated with processing digital payments and is distributed among participants in the payments ecosystem.

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The government said the introduction of MDR followed consultations with regulators, stock exchanges, payment aggregators and other stakeholders. It also rejected suggestions that the measure was introduced under external pressure.

ALSO READ: UPI MDR vs cards: Is UPI still cheaper for merchants despite the new charges on ₹2,000+ payments?

According to government sources, discussions were held with SEBI, stock exchanges and payment aggregators before the framework was introduced. The government said it would now focus on implementation and enforcement, including efforts to plug potential gaps.

The Centre also said it would monitor the rollout to ensure that merchants do not pass the additional cost on to consumers.

Cash shift unlikely, says government

Another concern surrounding the MDR is whether additional costs could encourage merchants and consumers to return to cash.

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Government sources said they did not expect a significant shift away from digital payments because of the new MDR.

“We don't see much increase in cash transactions due to MDR. We are confident that there will be no increase in cash transactions. Don't expect UPI transactions to fall after the rollout on 15th October,” the sources said.

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The proposed MDR will not apply uniformly to all UPI transactions. Payments up to ₹2,000 will remain outside the levy, while recurring UPI payments such as utility bills, OTT subscriptions and mutual fund instalments will not attract the 0.4% MDR merely because their transaction value exceeds ₹2,000.

Small merchants classified under the P2PM category, which receive up to ₹1 lakh a month through UPI QR, will also remain outside MDR.

The government’s clarification on GST comes as the MDR framework faces political opposition, with Congress leaders questioning both the policy and the process through which it was introduced.

DO READ: UPI MDR row: Government rejects ‘external pressure’ claim, says move will support domestic players

(With ANI inputs)