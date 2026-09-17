Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Centre slashes windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel 

Centre slashes windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel 

Under the revised levy structure, the export duty on diesel was reduced to ₹20 per litre from ₹25 per litre. The tax on ATF exports was lowered to ₹15 per litre from ₹19 per litre, while the levy on petrol exports was scaled back to ₹0.5 per litre from ₹1.5 per litre. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 8:42 AM IST
Centre slashes windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel The government periodically reviews windfall duties on crude oil production and fuel exports to balance domestic fuel availability against fluctuating global crude oil prices and refining margins.

The Central Government has slashed the windfall tax on the export of petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) with immediate effect, offering major relief to domestic refiners.

According to an official notification issued late Wednesday by the Finance Ministry, the revised rates took effect on September 16, 2026, as part of the government’s routine fortnightly review of export duties.

Advertisement

Under the revised levy structure, the export duty on diesel was reduced to ₹20 per litre from ₹25 per litre. The tax on ATF exports was lowered to ₹15 per litre from ₹19 per litre, while the levy on petrol exports was scaled back to ₹0.5 per litre from ₹1.5 per litre.

The adjustments were implemented through changes to the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and relevant cesses. Meanwhile, the Ministry clarified that existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel sold for domestic consumption remain unchanged.

The government periodically reviews windfall duties on crude oil production and fuel exports to balance domestic fuel availability against fluctuating global crude oil prices and refining margins. The latest reduction effectively eases tax burdens on fuel exporters after previous revisions aimed at securing domestic supplies and curbing supernormal profits during global market shifts.

Advertisement

Shifting dynamics in global crude markets have prompted the central government to roll back export levies on key fuels, bringing immediate relief to domestic refiners following a sharp surge in international prices.

Oil benchmarks snapped back today as supply bottleneck anxieties softened. Brent crude futures slipped 1.2% to $104.59 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 1.1% to $101.29 per barrel, following a $3 loss for both contracts on September 16.

The retreat came as Saudi Arabia began offering extra crude cargoes to Asian refiners via ship-to-ship transfers off Oman's Sohar port — easing fears triggered by earlier attacks on Saudi infrastructure, broader Middle East tensions involving Iran, the US, and Israel, and potential shipping blockages in the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

Capitalising on this cooling trend, India’s routine fortnightly duty review reversed the steep hikes enacted on September 1. Under the updated structure, the government cut the export levy on diesel by ₹5 to ₹20 per litre, lowered aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by ₹4 to ₹15 per litre, and reduced petrol by ₹1 per litre to ₹0.5 per litre.

First introduced on March 27, 2026, amid escalating West Asian conflict to protect domestic inventory, these export duties remain tightly tied to international product margins. The regular fortnightly adjustments allow the government to continually calibrate the tax burden alongside fluctuating global prices.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 8:41 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more