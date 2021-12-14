Netflix cuts prices in India; check out new rates

Streaming giant Netflix announced on Monday that it will cut prices across all its plans. Its prices now start from Rs 149, instead of Rs 199. This price cut comes amid stiff competition from other streaming platforms that offer their plans for a significantly lower amount than Netflix.

The cheapest plan Netflix had was for mobile-and-tablet-only viewing for Rs 199, which has been slashed to Rs 149. The basic plan, which can be viewed across mobile phone, tablet, computer and TV, has been slashed to Rs 199 per month from the earlier Rs 499.

The standard plan that can be watched across all the four kinds of devices but has better video quality and 1080p resolution is now available for Rs 499 instead of the earlier Rs 649 per month. The top tier plan or the premium which is also available across the four kinds of devices but has the best video quality with 4K + HDR video quality is now available for Rs 649 per month instead of Rs 799.

It must be mentioned here that only people who live with the user of a plan can access the account. In the premium plan, four people can watch from one account at the same time, while two people can watch with the standard plan and only one person at a time can watch with the basic and mobile plans.

“So whether you're watching with your family or just on your own, in the mood for a superhero tale (Minnal Murali), genre-bending series (Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein), dramedy (Decoupled), family drama (Finding Anamika), thriller (Looop Lapeta) or comedy special (Kapil Sharma), along with films and series from across the world, there's something for everyone,” it stated.

The new plans come into effect from December 14.

Meanwhile, competition like Disney+ Hotstar offers their premium plan at Rs 1,499 annually. Amazon Prime Video membership is priced at Rs 1,499 annually.

Also read: Amazon cloud outage impacts Netflix, Disney+, other apps

Also read: With' Squid Games', 'Money Heist' success, Netflix's global reach kindles dubbing revolution