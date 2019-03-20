Nirav Modi arrested in London: PNB scam accused denied bail by Westminster Court

Nirav Modi arrested: The Westminster Court has denied the bail plea filed by Nirav Modi today. The prime accused in the PNB banking fraud case was produced before the court after he was arrested by Scotland Yard on Tueesday. Reports suggest that he was denied bail on ground that he is a flight risk, which means that he has enough resources and motive to flee once again.

Nirav Modi, who has been on the run since February 2018, was arrested by the UK authorities on Tuesday and taken to the Westminster court today. "Nirav Deepak Modi, 48 (Date of Birth 24.02.71), was arrested on behalf of the Indian Authorities on Tuesday, 19 March, in Holborn," the Metropolitan Police said, confirming the development that Nirav Modi had been arrested.

A London court had reportedly issued an arrest warrant against Nirav Modi, who is accused in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. The order apparently came in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition to India. He had entered the United Kingdom on a 'golden visa' issued on his now-revoked Indian passport. It is a tier-1 investor visa issued to individuals from countries outside the European Union and Switzerland.

6.42pm: Congress continues to criticise the Modi government for allowing Nirav Modi to flee India. In a tweet, Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tried too draw connections between PM Modi and Narendra Modi.

3.23pm: In a surprise to investigating agencies like the CBI and ED in India, Nirav Modi was spotted roaming in London on March 9. While there are several cases of fraud lodged against the former celebrity designer back home in India, he did not seem even a little perturbed when a UK-based newspaper journalist confronted him and tried to ask some relevant questions.

3.20pm: A request for the extradition of Nirav Modi to India was sent in July 2018, following which the UK Central Authority of Home Office had confirmed the extradition request has been sent to the Westminster Magistrate Court for further proceedings.

3.14pm: Experts suggest Nirav Modi might not be in jail for long as strict civilian laws in the UK could allow him to get bail instantly.

3.10pm: The UK Home Secretary's office had moved the extradition file of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi to the Westminster Court in London two days back on March 7, finding his case "fit for extradition".

3.09pm: The diamantaire has been chargesheeted by both ED and the CBI where ED has attached his assets worth Rs 1,873.08 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and has also seized assets linked to him and his family worth Rs 489.75 crore.

3.05pm: BJP leader Narendra Taneja says the investigation agencies will soon bring him back to India, as they are already in talks with the UK authorities over his extradition.

3.00pm: Nirav Modi was arrested in London on Wednesday. He will produced in the court soon.