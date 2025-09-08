Nissan reduces prices of Magnite up to Rs 1 lakh following GST overhaul; check details

Nissan Motor India has reduced prices of its New Magnite range by up to Rs 1 lakh to pass on the benefit of GST reduction to its customers. This would make Magnite models more affordable just ahead of the festive season.

This comes after other cars from makers like Tata Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra and Mahindra, Renault and Toyota are also expected to see a significant drop, making it the best time in years to purchase a car.

The automaker announced that the revised pricing will be effective on all deliveries made on or after September 22, 2025, which coincides with the first day of Navratri. Customers can begin booking at the new prices immediately at all authorised Nissan dealerships across the country, the company added.

"This GST reduction is a timely stimulus for the automotive industry and a direct win for our customers. At Nissan, we are committed to passing on the entire advantage of this policy, ensuring greater affordability and accessibility. With the festive season approaching, we expect this measure to boost consumer enthusiasm and drive sustained momentum in the market,” said Nissan Motor India Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa, according to Auto Today.

NISSAN REVISED PRICING

With the new prices, Nissan Magnite MT Visia will cost below Rs 6 lakh, while MT Visia + will be just over Rs 6 lakh. The top-end Nissan Magnite Turbo X-TRONIC CVT Tekna+ which cost Rs 11,76,000 before the GST cut, will now cost Rs 10,75,000.

Nissan Magnite N-Connecta CVT and KURO Special Edition CVT are now priced below Rs 10 lakh.

The company also reduced the price of the CNG retrofitment kit for the Magnite, which is now available at Rs 71,999, with offers of an additional saving of Rs 3,000.

CAR PRICES DROP AFTER GST OVERHAUL

Car buyers can save up to Rs 3.5 lakh this festive season, following the significant price cuts following a GST overhaul. Hyundai leads with widespread discounts starting September 22. The Tucson receives the highest cut of Rs 2,40,303, followed by the Venue at Rs 1,23,659, i20 at Rs 98,053, and Exter at Rs 89,209. Other Hyundai models with price cuts include the Creta, Alcazar, and Verna.

Tata Motors is offering discounts up to Rs 1.55 lakh on the Nexon, with notable reductions on the Altroz, Safari, Harrier, Punch, Tigor, Tiago, and Curvv. Mahindra has cut prices on its diesel SUVs, including the XUV300 Diesel by Rs 1,56,000, Thar by over Rs 1,00,000, Scorpio-N by Rs 1,45,000, and XUV700 by Rs 1,43,000.

Renault is offering discounts on the Kiger, Triber, and Kwid, with reductions ranging from Rs 40,095 to Rs 57,000 depending on the variant. Toyota is offering the highest discount of up to Rs 3.49 lakh on the Fortuner.