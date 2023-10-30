Nita Ambani receives USISPF’s 2023 Global Leadership Award for Philanthropy and CSR

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Sunday (October 29) awarded Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, with the 2023 Global Leadership Award for Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Sharing the same, USISPF wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “USISPF honours Ms Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of @ril_foundation with the Leadership Award for Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility 2023. Ms. Ambani has been at the forefront of women's empowerment, children's education, promoting Indian arts and sports.”

In her award acceptance speech on stage, Nita Ambani said, “Today, I accept this award with humility and gratitude on behalf of my entire team. I represent the beating heart of Reliance, our beacon of hope and empowerment – Reliance Foundation, through which we have touched the lives of over 71 million people. At Reliance, doing good and giving back has always been a way of life. Long before CSR became a norm, Reliance has been fulfilling our CMR, our Corporate Moral Responsibility. It has now transformed into our philosophy of WE CARE. We care for the planet. We care for humanity. And we care for our nation."

Applauding USISPF for their work, she added, "I also take this opportunity to convey my deep appreciation to USISPF and its leadership for being a strong bridge in deepening the natural bonds between India and the US. In just over six years, the Forum has strengthened people-to-people and business-to-business ties between India and US."

Dr Mukesh Aghi, USISPF President and CEO, congratulated Ambani on her achievement and said, “We are delighted to award Nita M. Ambani for her tireless efforts to enrich the lives of many Indians. Nita M. Ambani is someone who believes that the work is never done and that there is so much more left to accomplish.”

Today, Reliance Foundation also tweeted regarding the same on X and wrote, “We are honoured to announce that our Founder & Chairperson, Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Global Leadership Award for Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).”

“Mrs Ambani’s dedication to empowering women, championing education, showcasing Indian arts & culture worldwide, and her outstanding contributions to the development of sports in India have been acknowledged by the USISPF. Her visionary leadership and commitment to creating a better world serve as an inspiration to us all,” it added.

Reliance Foundation, an arm of Reliance Industries Limited, aims to provide overall well-being and enhanced quality of life for all, especially focused on rural transformation, education, health, women empowerment and has transformed the lives of over 70 million people across India.

