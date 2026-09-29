NKN Media hits AED 300 million valuation after AED 15 million investment by Dhiraj Jain

Founded as a media distribution company, NKN Media has been expanding its business into a diversified media platform with a portfolio spanning original intellectual properties (IPs), entertainment formats, international events and strategic media partnerships.

NKN Media focuses on original IPs

A key part of the company’s growth strategy is developing original IPs originating from the UAE for audiences across India, the Middle East and international markets.

One of its latest properties is Falcons of Majlis, a UAE-focused reality funding show centred on the country’s growing startup ecosystem. The format brings together entrepreneurs, investors and personalities from business and entertainment, with selected startups pitching their businesses to a panel of investors.

Jain’s association with the show is expected to add strategic value as NKN Media seeks to develop and scale the property across markets.

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NKN Media CEO and Managing Director Majid Abdul Khan said the AED 300 million valuation represents a milestone for the company and reflects its vision of building original and scalable IPs from the UAE. He said Jain’s investment and experience as an entrepreneur and investor would provide strategic perspective as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Jain said his association with Falcons of Majlis gave him an opportunity to closely understand NKN Media’s vision. He sees potential in the company’s transition from media distribution towards developing original and scalable IPs.

Falcons of Majlis features business, entertainment personalities

Falcons of Majlis features personalities including Suniel Shetty, Chitrangada Singh, Rizwan Sajan, Ankur Agarwal, Tauseef Khan and Dhiraj Jain, alongside other investors and entrepreneurs.

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The show forms part of NKN Media’s broader strategy of developing media properties that can be adapted and distributed across international markets, while creating value beyond conventional television and media distribution.

NKN Media is headquartered in Dubai and has a presence across the UAE, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, Bahrain, India and Sri Lanka. The company works with broadcast networks including Republic TV, Aaj Tak, India Today and Times Now, and publishes SpiceRoute, the in-flight magazine of SpiceJet.

Its portfolio also includes properties such as Dubai Property Expo, Indo-UAE International Property Expo and Icons of UAE.

With the latest investment, NKN Media plans to build on its international partnerships and original content portfolio, with the stated aim of developing a global media and entertainment platform originating from the UAE.